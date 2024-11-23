PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is advancing critical flood control and wildfire threat mitigation efforts through a partnership with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Safe Council (FSC). Utilizing grant funding provided by the FSC, the city is addressing overgrowth in key drainage areas near developed neighborhoods.

Crews are clearing fallen trees and dense brush that present a dual hazard: increasing wildfire risks during dry seasons and blocking water flow during heavy rains, potentially causing flooding and infrastructure damage. Work is currently focused along Union Road and areas off North River Road and is expected to continue over the next week, weather permitting.

With a storm anticipated this weekend, city officials urge residents to stay cautious on wet roads and avoid driving through flooded areas.

