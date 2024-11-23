We’ve said it before, but this time of year makes it even more true: with the tiny lights in the trees in the park floating in the breeze like fireflies and the windows so festive … it’s a Gilmore Girls vibe, and we are here for it!

We know Chef Sookie would agree: the quality of what people make here in our backyard is extraordinary. One of our original goals for GSPR was to make it easier for people to buy locally and for artisans to reach their audience. So when someone comes in and wants a local holiday gift, it’s one of our favorite things to walk them through the shop and point out so much goodness made right here.

Let us just say that we know supporting local business takes effort. It’s easier to shop in your sweats on your couch. But our customers tell us that they feel happier presenting a gift that took that extra thoughtfulness. And it’s a whole lot more fun to smell the soap or pick the perfect ornament (tiny charcuterie board and wine glass for the tree? Yes, please!) in person. Plus, in December, we’ll make things even easier for you: From December 1 through the 23rd, we’ll open at 10 a.m. every day. (On the 24th, we close at 2 p.m. to give our team some time with their families.)

We’ve got some lovely local goods that are new to us this holiday, including:

Taddo’s Tallow Bar Soap: The lotion stick and whipped butter are hugely popular, and the soaps are luxurious and nourishing

The lotion stick and whipped butter are hugely popular, and the soaps are luxurious and nourishing Manifest Everything Oil: And we do mean everything. Lips, hair, body, use this blend of natural and organic botanicals to hydrate and replenish. For massage, cuticles, a bath oil … it smells soooooo good, and the little crystal inside makes it extra magical

And we do mean everything. Lips, hair, body, use this blend of natural and organic botanicals to hydrate and replenish. For massage, cuticles, a bath oil … it smells soooooo good, and the little crystal inside makes it extra magical Hot Cocoa from Mama Ganache: You know it’s a good sign when you drop by to pick up samples, but Ben can’t come to the front because he’s stirring caramel! We are so happy to offer Ben and his family’s exceptionally tasty organic chocolates, made in SLO.

Whether you’re familiar with Lorelai Gilmore or not, we promise you that our sweet downtown is just as good as Star’s Hollow, and offers much better wine. Cue the Christmas Carole King! (inside GG joke)

Happy holidays, neighbors!

The Team at General Store Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...