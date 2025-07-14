PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is launching some renovations to two downtown public parking lots as part of a broader effort to enhance accessibility, safety, aesthetics, and parking efficiency in the heart of the city. Construction is set to begin on July 14, with temporary closures expected through September.

The parking lot at 12th Street and Railroad will begin first, and will be temporarily closed during the renovation period.

The 12th Street Alley Lot between Park & Spring Streets (near Marv’s Pizza), will continue to be available at this time. Renovations on that lot will begin in the next few weeks.

advertisement

These renovations will maximize available parking, improve pedestrian and vehicle access, increase ADA-compliant spaces, enhance lighting and drainage, and contribute to the beautification of downtown Paso Robles.

During construction, free public parking lots are available at:

12th & Spring Street Lot

Train Station Lot, located at 800 Pine Street

Signage and city communication channels will help direct visitors and employees to these temporary parking alternatives.

For updates on this project, visit prcity.com/1257/Downtown-Parking-Lot Improvements

Like this: Like Loading...