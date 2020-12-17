PASO ROBLES — Members of the Paso Robles Rotary Club donated over 100 bags of household items to families at the Oak Park Public Housing complex in Paso Robles.

The bags contained laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, sponges, Kleenex and baby wipes. These items were distributed on Dec. 11, along with a food distribution organized by the Paso Robles Housing Authority. Another organization involved in the effort was the Paso Robles Youth Arts Foundation, which donated space and logistics to fill the bags.

PR Rotary Community Service Chair, Cynthia Anthony, said, “We are grateful to the Paso Robles Housing Authority who offered us the opportunity to directly serve local families. Our members continue to be dedicated to serving the people of Paso Robles and beyond.”

Joe Irick, who established the Paso Robles Rotaract Club, coordinated the effort with local Rotaract members.

“Rotaract focuses on the development of young adults, ages 18 plus, as leaders in their communities and workplaces. ‘Rotaract’ stands for ‘Rotary in Action,’” he explained. “It’s been a challenge to keep our members engaged and involved in the community through the pandemic, but we are so fortunate to be part of an organization that actively seeks to serve and impact the Paso Robles community.”

Betian Webb, the Director of Community Services at the Paso Robles Housing Authority, expressed her gratitude to the two clubs.

“Rotary and Rotaract donation of basic household goods is such a timely lift to our families as they really struggle to make ends meet in the pandemic,” Webb said. “Rotary volunteers came up with the idea, coordinated the project and delivered the full bags in time for our regular food distribution. They have been such a pleasure to partner with.”

Rotary continues to meet via Zoom every Thursday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and feature local speakers to discuss matters of interest to the community. All are invited to attend the Zoom meetings. Contact Rotary Board President Bob Fonarow at bobfonarow@att.net, for more information.

For anyone interested in joining the young people of Rotaract Club of N. SLO County, contact Evan Langstaff, President, at 805-769-7710 or evanlangstaff2000@gmail.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related