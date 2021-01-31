The Templeton Community Services District has an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 6:15 p.m. for closed session and 7 p.m open session.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public may participate via teleconference or the zoom link.

Public Call in # to Participate is as follows:

ZOOM Phone #: 1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 870 7696 9369

Passcode: 239076

Or Join the Zoom Meeting at: us02web.zoom.us/j/87076969369?pwd=YnBMM0orVm1qdU9vZnNlb UJGQ1VsUT09

PUBLIC COMMENT

The public may provide comments via e-mail or letters that will be provided to the Board of Directors.

E-mails may be sent to ion@templetoncsd.org

Letters may be mailed to the District Office at P.O. Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465.

Letters may be dropped-off at the District’s Drop Box outside the Admin Office at 420 Crocker St. Templeton.

People may call and leave a message concerning items on the agenda at (805) 434-4900.

Public input must be received by Tuesday, Feb. 2, by 3 p.m.

The items the board will discuss are:

A. COVID-19 Status update

B. Water Supply Buffer Model Update

C. Templeton Recreation Foundation – Request to Amend Bylaws

D. Measure A Oversight Committee Bylaws And Committee Application

