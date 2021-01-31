SAN LUIS OBISPO — SLO Safe Ride is offering private, Romantic Couples Wine Tours in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, helping couples celebrate the holiday safely in the beautiful countryside of San Luis Obispo County.

Starting Feb. 8, couples can cruise wine country in Chrysler 300c Luxury Sedan, a Mercedes Sprinter LandJet, or SLO Safe Ride’s newest vehicle, an electric blue Tesla 75S.

Romantic Couples Tours visit two wineries in the county and conclude the day with an optional dining experience downtown.

Tours also include complimentary Ferrero Rocher Chocolates. Couples can request additional customization to their tour to ensure the romantic day is perfect for their sweetheart.

Noah Raynor, co-owner of SLO Safe Ride, shares, “Couples have spent a lot of time inside and on the couch. The SLO Safe Ride team wanted to give couples a fresh, fun, and safe way to get off the couch, out of the house, and celebrate Valentine’s Day. Nothing quite says love quite like some chocolate, wine, scenic countryside, and a fantastic dinner.”

SLO Safe Ride looks forward to offering safe Valentine’s cheer to couples in the community with their Romantic Couples Wine Tour. To book this romantic cruise, call the team of transportation concierges at (805)620-7233, email Info@SloSafeRide.com, or visit slosaferide.com/go/valentines-tour

SLO Safe Ride continues to encourage organizations and local leaders to reach out if there is a way they can help support them and their community in 2021.

About

SLO Safe Ride is a ground transportation operator servicing the entire Central Coast. They specialize in weddings, wine tours, and luxury charters. Their outstanding customer service emphasizes professionalism, punctuality, and attention to detail. They create unique experiences for any occasion and are always willing to go the extra mile, literally. Most importantly, they offer a responsible choice 24/7 for anyone looking to enjoy their life in comfort and style! Visit them at slosaferide.com

