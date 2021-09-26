PASO ROBLES — On Sunday, Sept. 26 reports that a suspect shot a man in the face and is currently at large.

The incident occurred on Dorothy Street near Melody Drive. The suspect was said to be headed towards the Food for Less on Creston Road. The streets are blocked off and residents are asked to shelter in place. Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) are on the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect, said to be a 19-year old hispanic male, wearing black pants and a black hoodie sweatshirt.

The victim’s identity and condition are unknown.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

If anyone has any information contact the Paso Robles Police Department (805)237-6464 or call 911.

UPDATE 4:05 p.m. — According to reports PRPD have the suspect in custody after being informed he was driven to San Miguel.

This is a developing story and will update as information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...