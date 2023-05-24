Scott Ehrke, with RE/MAX Success, recipient of national honor

PASO ROBLES — Scott Ehrke, with RE/MAX Success, has received the coveted RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award, which honors highly successful agents who have completed at least 10 years of service with the company. As of December 2022, only 1,177 agents out of over 144,000 agents in the RE/MAX network have earned the Circle of Legends award since it began (past and present agents). Of those, only 89 have been in California.

“I’m very excited to receive this incredible career award,” said Ehrke. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX Success, I’ve always been committed to providing my clients the ultimate level of real estate service, whether selling or buying. To be the first RE/MAX agent in the Tri-Counties (Central Coast) and one of only 89 in the state of California to have earned this achievement award is certainly an honor. I am very thankful to be surrounded by a supportive team and office who together help me continue to raise the bar in real estate service.”

Ehrke has been working in the real estate industry for more than 34 years and has extensive experience not only in residential but also in commercial and investment, development, land and luxury real estate. Among Scott’s list of achievements, he has also earned RE/MAX’s Hall of Fame and Lifetime Achievement awards, twice named Realtor of the Year by the Paso Robles Association of Realtors, and has served as the President of the Association of Realtors. In addition, Ehrke actively supports Big Brothers/Big Sisters and Success Charities.

“I am extremely proud of the accomplishments Scott has earned and that he is a part of our team. He is always willing to share his vast knowledge” says his broker, Elissa Williams.

RE/MAX Success Real Estate Agent Scott Ehrke is shown with his Circle of Legends Award, given by RE/MAX to honor highly successful agents who have completed at least 10 years of service with the company. Contributed Photo

