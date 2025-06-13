Paso Robles and Templeton high schools honor graduating seniors with heartfelt ceremonies, top academic and athletic awards

NORTH COUNTY — On Friday, June 6, Paso Robles High School (PRHS) celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2025, a group of students distinguished by academic excellence, athletic achievement, and a powerful sense of community.

The school held its annual Senior Awards Night on May 29, where 225 students received a combined total of 734 awards. A stunning $337,800 in scholarships was awarded to 62 graduating seniors, thanks to the generosity of more than 50 individuals, organizations, and community partners. Leading the contributions were the Paso Robles Rotary Club with $98,000 and the Community Foundation of San Luis Obispo County with $79,000.

Among those honored, Valedictorian Ava Friedling and Salutatorian Hannah Bourgault stood at the top of the class. Bourgault was also recognized as both Scholar Athlete of the Year and Athlete of the Year, alongside Garrett Haggmark and Tyler Daillak, respectively. In addition, the school recognized Top Cat Honorees and College and Career Exemplar Honorees — students who demonstrated commitment to their academic and professional futures.

At the June 6 commencement ceremony, Salutatorian Hannah Bourgault, who earned an impressive 4.89 GPA, shared a message of resilience and acceptance during her speech.

“Life is unpredictable. It throws things at us that we never expect — some great and some not so great,” she said. “I’ve learned this: not having it all figured out is OK.”

Valedictorian Ava Friedling graduated with an outstanding 4.95 GPA and reflected on the journey she and her classmates have taken together — from kindergarten to their senior year. She spoke about the growth they’ve experienced and the unbreakable bond they now share.

“Be the person who gives someone else memories that can spark tears of joy or love,” she said, “just as the ones that have inspired me to write this speech today.”

The Class of 2025 is college-bound across the map:

Seven students will attend Cal Poly

Over 150 heading to Cuesta College

Scores more attending 30 different colleges across California, including UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC San Diego, and UCSB

Students are enrolled at colleges in 10 different states and one international location

A remarkable 19 students have committed to military service, earning a collective $653,000 in educational benefits through the Montgomery GI Bill.

Principal Megan Fletcher commended the class for their dedication and spirit.

“You have broken school records in sport after sport, brought home championships, earned gold medals at Skills USA and helped make our agriculture program one of the best in the state. But beyond that, graduates, you’ve showed kindness,” she shared.

The Bearcats of 2025 are heading into the world with confidence, compassion, and a legacy of achievement.

Members of the Templeton High School Class of 2025 toss their caps in the air at the end of the school’s commencement ceremony on Thursday, June 5. Photo by Derek Luff/PRP

On Thursday, June 5, Templeton High School (THS) proudly celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2025, marking the culmination of years of hard work, growth, and shared memories. The ceremony honored academic achievements, athletic excellence, and the strong sense of community and tradition that defines Templeton.

Valedictorian Spencer Sanders delivered a heartfelt speech, thanking his family, teachers, coaches, and school staff for their support throughout his high school journey. He encouraged his classmates to embrace life boldly.

“Most of my regrets in life so far are the things I didn’t do. Not the things I did,” he said. “And definitely not the mistakes. I can live with the choices I’ve made to do things because even if they don’t go well, at least I had conviction, and at least I had the guts to try and I can at least know how it ended up.”

Salutatorian Brodie Rossel echoed a similar message of self-reflection and growth, “As you move forward, I hope that everyone here continues to reflect on who they are and who they could become.”

In the days leading up to graduation, several students received special honors during the ceremony:

Principal’s Award: Luke Thompson

Eagle of the Year: Keani Neuhs

Athletes of the Year: Charlie Dahlen and Kennedy McAdoo

Neuhs, the Senior Class President, also presented the Class of 2025’s senior gift: a vibrant landscape painting by local artist Charlie Clingman of Forever Stoked, to be installed in the school’s quad and completed by next school year.

Principal Jessica Lloyd reflected on the graduating class with admiration and warmth.

“What a joy it has been to know you these past three years as high school students. I have lived in this community long enough to watch many of you grow up,” she shared. “I’ve known some of you since preschool, watched many of you at elementary school events and youth sports games, and now I’ve had the privilege of serving as your principal. What an honor it has been to meet you again in this time at the leaders and mentors of Templeton High School.”

In a touching moment of remembrance, Lloyd honored three members of the class who were lost too soon: Annika Jewel Vore and Ireland Weaver, who passed away in elementary school, and Jared Aichouri, represented on stage by a teddy bear gifted by his family. Aichouri was killed in a golf cart crash near Avila Beach in 2019. The bear served as a loving symbol of his presence among his peers, and a special gift was presented to Aichouri’s family in his memory.

The ceremony also marked the retirement of two dedicated educators: Krystalyn Chivens of the Social Studies Department and yearbook advisor, and David Landers, longtime band director and leader of the Performing Arts Department.

Templeton’s graduation was a heartfelt farewell, filled with pride, inspiration, and deep community ties — a fitting send-off for a class ready to say yes to the future.

Feature Image: Members of the Paso Robles High School Class of 2025 toss their caps in the air at the end of the school’s commencement ceremony on Friday, June 6. Photo by Derek Luff/PRP

