Funds to be used to augment book and electronic collections

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Library Foundation is pleased to accept a $100,000 donation from the estate of Elizabeth Van Steenwyk, a longtime Paso Robles City Library advocate, prolific author, and local businesswoman.

According to her family, Elizabeth was a strong advocate of reading and education. She wrote over 75 children’s books, and she loved the library. It was “near and dear to her heart.”

Per her wishes and to honor her legacy as a children’s author, the library will use the funds to expand the juvenile print and eBook collections. Her generosity will also give the library the opportunity to augment its Spanish and English language adult eBook collections.

“Elizabeth’s gift is a testament to her support of literacy and access to information in our community,” states Community Services Director Angelica Fortin. “We are grateful for her generosity.”

The Paso Robles Library Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves to engage the community in supporting the library through financial donations and volunteer service. Revenues generated through the Foundation go toward enhanced library programs and materials, technology, and special projects. For more information on the Library Foundation, visit PRLibraryFoundation.com.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more library information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...