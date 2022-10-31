The 30-minute spaces are designed to offer customers that are stopping for a quick errand convenient parking

PASO ROBLES — Coming soon The City is following the recommendation provided by the Downtown Parking Advisory Commission and City Council to update the short-term parking spaces in Downtown to ‘bookend’ style spaces. The short-term (30-minute) parking spaces will be conveniently located at the end of most blocks. The 30-minute spaces are designed to offer customers that are stopping for a quick errand convenient parking. There is no need to start a parking session or pay for parking in the short-term spaces.

The update will make the short-term spaces easier to find, the signage clearer, and will be more equitable to all Downtown business. There are currently 24 short-term parking spaces in Downtown. Eight of the current short-term spaces will be removed and there will be 19 new short-term spaces added for an updated total of 35 short-term spaces.

This project will be completed in the coming weeks. Any questions or comments can be directed to parking@prcity.com or by calling (805) 227-PARK

