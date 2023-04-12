Wine and Tapas event on Sunday, May 7, benefiting Cancer Support Community — California Central Coast

PASO ROBLES — Cancer Support Community — California Central Coast (CSC), a local nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting cancer patients and their families, is hosting the 7th Annual Fryers Club Roast, a fundraising event to raise funds and awareness for their programs and services.

This year’s Fryers Club Roast will take place on Sunday, May 7, at Terra Mia and will feature Ali Rush of 15 Degrees C and a vibrant roasting panel of her friends, local celebrities, and industry colleagues. Plus, the afternoon will include both a live and silent auction full of exciting lots from trips and wine to dinners and more.

advertisement

Tickets and Sponsorships Available for the 7th Annual Fryers Club Roast

“I am so honored to be chosen as this year’s Roastee,” Rush said. “As one of the few female sommeliers in the wine industry and having owned and operated 15 Degrees C for 15 years there are lots of good stories to share.”

According to Candice Sanders, executive director of Cancer Support Community — CA Central Coast, “Our organization relies on the generosity of our donors and supporters for funding to provide critical mental, social, and emotional support to local families impacted by a cancer diagnosis. We are thrilled to host our 7th Annual Fryers Club Roast, which promises to be a fun and memorable evening for all involved. This event sells out every year, so rush to get your tickets while you can.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase on the Cancer Support Community’s website at cscslo.org. Your ticket will include a vivacious live and silent auction, scrumptious tapas, and small bites by local restauranteurs and caterers, delightful local wine and beer, and music by Dante Marsh and The Vibesetters.

“We still have a range of sponsorship opportunities available that include tickets, and prominent recognition at the event and in all promotional materials and proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships help us achieve our commitment to provide social, emotional, and health and wellness support to local cancer patients and their families within San Luis Obispo County, at no cost to them,” notes Sanders.

If you would like to explore sponsorship opportunities, volunteer, or become involved with Cancer Support Community — CA Central Coast, please contact them at development@cscslo.org or call (805) 238-4411. For additional information about Cancer Support Community — CA Central Coast or the 7th Annual Fryers Club Roast, please visit cscslo.org.

The mission of the Cancer Support Community-California Central Coast is to help those affected by cancer and their loved ones enhance their health and well-being. With a motto of “Community is stronger than cancer,” CSC-CCC provides a professional program of emotional support as well as education for participants to learn vital skills that will enable them regain control, reduce isolation, and restore hope regardless of the stage of disease. Fundraisers such as the Tour of Paso, private donations, and sponsors enable CSC-CCC to continue its work with the local community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...