The Paso Robles Winery was honored at Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star Awards

PASO ROBLES — Hope Family Wines today announced that it has been named “American Winery of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast magazine’s annual Wine Star Awards, the industry’s premier global awards celebration.

Hope Family Wines is one of the pioneering heritage wineries that helped spark the modern winemaking era in Paso Robles. Today, the winery encompasses a collection of six growing brands, all showcasing diversity and excellence of the greater Paso Robles wine region.

“Paso Robles is at the forefront of all that we do — this award is an honor for all of the dedicated people at Hope Family Wines who have helped make it happen, and for all of the partner growers who have taken this journey with us,” said Owner & Winemaker Austin Hope. “We are all grateful to be recognized for such a prestigious distinction by the editors at Wine Enthusiast.”

This year marks the 23rd anniversary of the Wine Star Awards, “honoring the individuals and companies that make outstanding contributions to the wine and alcohol beverage world.”

“There would be no Paso Robles of today if it weren’t for Hope Family Wines,” said Matt Kettmann, who covers Paso Robles for Wine Enthusiast. “From playing in the vineyards as a kid to inventing boundary-pushing brands to crafting head-turning wines that compete with the best on the planet, Austin Hope’s own life directly mirrors the evolution of Paso from a dusty ranching community into a vibrant epicurean destination.”

Paso Robles Pioneers

Austin Hope’s parents, Chuck and Marlyn Hope, began planting vineyards in Paso Robles in 1978 and later became one of the region’s largest growers of wine grapes. In 1983, the Hopes helped spearhead the creation of the Paso Robles AVA, and 10 years later helped establish the Paso Robles Vintners & Growers Association (today known as the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance).

In 1986 the family made the leap into winemaking and never looked back. At the forefront of their efforts was an ironclad belief that Paso Robles wines could rival the best in the world.

As a second-generation vintner, Austin Hope learned the business from the ground up, starting as a young boy. “I thrived being in the field with my family,” he recalled.

With Austin Hope at the winemaking helm since 1998, Hope Family Wines has continued to expand its family of brands while dedicating itself to ambassadorship of the Paso Robles region.

Another watershed moment came recently when successive vintages of Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles ranked among the top 10 wines for two straight years in the “Enthusiast 100,” featuring the Wine Enthusiast’s annual picks for the best 100 wines from around the world.

Growth, Sustainability & Innovation

The wines of Hope Family Wines are today distributed across the nation and in 30 countries worldwide. The winery works with 50 local grower partners to provide sustainably farmed fruit for its six brands. In 2022, total volume of wine sales for Hope Family Wines is up 31 percent according to IRI data over this time last year, spanning all six Hope Family Wines brands: Austin Hope, Treana, Quest, Austin, Liberty School and Troublemaker.

Sustainable farming and resource conservation reside at the heart of the Hope family’s winemaking operation. The winery is working with its grower partners to ensure that all of its wines are grown in sustainably certified vineyard blocks by the end of 2023, a self-imposed goal that has already reached the 80 percent mark. The winery is also recognized for its water conservation efforts, with some of the wine industry’s lowest water usage rates on a per-case production basis.

For Austin Hope, it all comes down to the place and people behind the wines. “Recognition of Paso Robles wines has grown exponentially in recent years, and we are right in the mix,” Hope said. “I believe that the sky is the limit for both our winery and our region.”

He also noted that many employees have been with Hope Family Wines for decades. “Being named ‘American Winery of the Year’ is the culmination of so many things, and something my family set in motion decades ago,” he said. “It’s a dream come true for our entire winery family.”

