The flight took 24 veterans from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Local veterans took flight from the San Luis Obispo County Airport on Monday, Oct. 24, to take their “Tour of Honor” in Washington D.C., and arrived back in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The tour and flight are sponsored and hosted by Honor Flight Central Coast California. Honor Flight Central Coast California is a nonprofit organization that takes SLO, and Santa Barbara County veterans on an all expense paid trips to Washington, D.C., for a Tour of Honor trip to see the memorials honoring their service.

The flight included 24 veterans: one who served in

World War II, 13 in Korea (including a female U.S. Army veteran), and 10 Vietnam-era veterans. The group includes brothers who served in Korea (and their sons).

Welcoming the veterans back from their trip was the El Paso de Robles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). The DAR women brought 50 cards made by their members to thank the veterans.

Vice Regent of the Paso Robles Chapter DAR Lisa Wood said, “I don’t know if I can ever put into words how I felt … it was an experience I will never forget; such an honor to stand there, shake the veterans’ hands as they came off the plane.”

There are currently over 350 local veterans waiting to go on their Tour of Honor. Their 2022 flights are complete, but the 2023 trips are in the planning stages. After having to cancel two years of “Tours of Honor,” the nonprofit is ready to make up for lost time and honor our veterans.

Honor Flight is holding a fundraiser alongside Wildfields Brewhouse on Nov. 11, 12, and 13. Visit the brewery on Veteran’s Weekend, mention you are supporting Honor Flight, and they will make a donation to the organization.

For more information on Honor Flight, Central Coast California, visit honorflightccc.org

