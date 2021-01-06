On Dec. 5, a Sheriff’s Deputy was involved in a single-vehicle accident at La Jolla Court and South Oak Park Boulevard in Grover Beach.

The patrol unit the Deputy was driving hit a tree in the yard of a residence at that location, which also caused damage to the nearby home. The Deputy was on a routine patrol at the time and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

No one else was involved in the incident, and there were no other injuries. An investigation into the incident is on-going by the California Highway Patrol.

