TEMPLETON – After two New Year’s babies at Tenet Health Central Coast’s Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton is delighted to introduce its first newborn of 2021!

The family has chosen to keep the first names private.

Name: The first name not provided, but they call her Baby Girl Ramos J

Gender: Female

Date and time of birth: Jan. 3, 2021, at 3:20 p.m.

Weight: 7 lb. 11 oz.

Height: 19 inches

The first baby of 2021 for the county was a boy born at 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Tenet Health Central Coast’s Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, along with an additional New Year’s Day Baby born at Sierra Vista at 12:19 p.m.

The parents for both babies at Sierra Vista wished to keep all the information private.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related