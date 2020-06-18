The iconic Downtown City Park is the place for open-air dining this summer

[Press release from Paso Robles Chamber]

Picture this…

A friendly concierge greets you and guides you to a quaint farmhouse table in the middle of the park. You take the first bite of your favorite takeout meal when you look up and notice twinkling bistro lights hanging in the trees. You see a service team sanitizing the table next to you. Your face is shaded by umbrellas and the fresh air is filled with laughter and community.

All of this with no cost to you, we just ask that you support your favorite local restaurant. How easy is that!?

About the Project

Downtown City Park Dining is our new, collaborative project to create and support local jobs, help generate sales, and support the Paso Robles Economy.

Goals:

• Support carryout meals from Paso’s restaurants who have had to cut their in house dining by more than 50% due to COVID.

• Provide a safe, social and fun summer experience for the residents and guests of Paso Robles.

We need your help to spread the word to secure the necessary funding to run the 12-week program.

Are you as excited as we are for City Park Dining to begin? Take Action Today

