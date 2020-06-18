Travel Paso launches #SavorPaso and invites SLO County locals and returning visitors to safely explore our world-famous wineries, breweries, distilleries, restaurants, hotels, and art.

For the ultimate al fresco experience, diners can now reserve private tables in Paso’s Downtown City Park.

There is a reason Travel + Leisure and the New York Times named Paso Robles a must-visit in 2020: Our region is a proverbial paradise. Miles of rolling vineyards and wineries, life-changing restaurants, craft beer aplenty, a literal trail of distilleries, and inspiring art all wrapped in genuine small-town charm.

We live where the world dreams of vacationing. But in the wake of COVID-19, the world will have to keep dreaming a little longer.

For now, Paso is for SLOcals and returning visitors. That means no matter what side of the Cuesta Grade you live, there has never been a better time to explore and rediscover your bountiful backyard of wine, cowboys, and ancient oaks.

We invite you to #SavorPaso.

Paso’s wine country is open. Field of Light at Sensorio is open. Distilleries and breweries are open. Hotels, shops, and yes, our restaurants are open. Safety standards are a must. Paso Robles’ hospitality businesses are all practicing state and county mandated protective measures to ensure your rediscovery is a safe one.

Paso Dining Goes Al Fresco

Through Labor Day, Paso’s iconic Downtown City Park is officially open for wining, dining and catching up with your friends and family, safely.

Beginning on Thursday, June 18, you can grab takeout, wine, beer and cocktails from Paso’s restaurants and reserve for free one of the many private farmhouse style tables in the park’s shaded dining section.

There, you’ll be met by a concierge who will guide you to your own sanitized table. With comfy seating, overhead bistro lights, and gorgeous tablescapes, the safe distanced space provides the perfect ambiance for a special date night or get-together with friends.

These private tables are available Thursday-Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Diners can reserve their tables via Yelp.

The city has also placed additional public picnic tables in the City Park, which allows for more options for takeout or to pack your own picnic and physically distance Paso style.

And soon, many of Paso’s restaurants are set to open new outdoor seating decks next to their dining rooms, called parklets. These private spaces will provide an even more safe space to enjoy your culinary delights in the fresh air.

Explore Paso to Propel the Rebound. Whether it’s a staycation, a day-long beer run, a wine tasting tour or a date-night dinner, playing in Paso is going to provide a much-needed spark to the economy and significantly help your neighbors in the tourism industry.

And tourism matters. One in five jobs in Paso Robles are tourism-related. Your child’s teacher, our firefighters, and our roads all depend on the engine of tourism, which generally provides $15 million in direct tax revenues each year.

If you take advantage of a less-crowded Paso this summer, you’ll make a real difference in your community.

So, explore, have fun, and know you’re doing good.

For ideas on what to do and more information, please visit the #SavorPaso.

