SAN LUIS OBISPO – In the morning of Dec. 29, the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLO PD) took a report of a vehicle burglary that had taken place between Monday night and Tuesday morning at the Rose Garden Inn in San Luis Obispo.

The suspects and their vehicle were captured on video as they broke the window out of the victim’s car.

Later in the morning, SLO PD took a second vehicle burglary report at the Fernandez Road trailhead parking lot. During this burglary, the victim’s purse was stolen, and a credit card was used immediately following at a local retail business.

Using the information from the Rose Garden Inn burglary’s surveillance video, officers began checking for the suspect’s vehicle. A short time later, the car was located on the 800 block of N. Fourth Street in Pismo Beach.

Christopher Padilla, a 36-year-old resident of Fresno, was found sitting in the car. Jasmine Hernandez, a 24-year-old resident of Orange Cove, and David Jimenez, a 33-year-old resident of Fresno, were both located nearby.

Padilla and Jimenez were wearing the same clothing as they were in the video from the Rose Garden Inn burglary. Evidence from both burglaries and the credit card fraud was located in the suspect’s possession.

David Jimenez was booked at County Jail for 459 PC – Burglary and a Parole violation.

Christopher Padilla was booked at County Jail for 459 PC – Burglary.

Jasmine Hernandez was booked at County Jail for an unrelated Parole warrant.

Jasmine Hernandez

David Jimenez

Christopher Padilla

This investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected for Jimenez, Padilla, and Hernandez.

If you have any information about this crime, you are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at (805)781-7312 or Crime Stoppers (805)549-STOP.

