The City of Paso Robles reminds people that all fireworks, even “Safe and Sane,” are illegal in Paso Robles. Using fireworks in the City limits is punishable by fines up to $1,000, City officials reported.

Residents are advised that all fireworks are illegal in the City of Paso Robles and officials warn that anyone caught lighting or possessing even “safe and sane” fireworks in the City will be cited and fined.

Also, anyone found responsible for setting a fire using any type of fireworks will be responsible for paying for property damage, suppression costs and may be charged with a felony. This liability also applies to parents of juveniles found responsible for causing a fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related