PASO ROBLES — The annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas is changing to drive-by events that will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association modified the usual celebration.

The community is asked to remain in their vehicles and drive on Vine Street and view the decorated homes between 8th and 21st streets.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, an elf, and the Snow King and Queen will be in Santa’s sleigh cruising Vine Street. Scrooge will be in a vintage pickup with a “special Victorian Lady accompanying him and sending his special brand of holiday wishes to people.”

