Today at 12 p.m., the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services sent out a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) message to all cell phones in San Luis Obispo County.

This WEA message alerted residents of the Regional Stay-at-Home Order to reduce COVID-19 transmission and will be sent to all counties under this order.

The message stated:

“State of CA: New Public health stay-at-home order in your area. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly. Stay home except for essential activity. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Visit COVID19.ca.gov.”

This was an informational message issued by the State of California. It is noted not to call 9-1-1.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist with COVID-19 questions.

