City Council Approves the Purchase of Two Electric Buses

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo City Council unanimously approved on July 7 the purchase of two electric transit buses. These buses will replace two of the City’s oldest diesel-powered buses which are at the end of their useful life. The transition to electric powered buses aligns with the City’s Climate Action Goals and the State of California’s Innovative Clean Transit regulations that mandates all public transit systems be zero emission by 2040.

The total cost for the two electric buses is approximately $1.7 million, with a majority of the cost being paid by grant funding from State and Federal programs. While electric buses are more expensive than a diesel-powered bus upon initial purchase, electric buses have a lower operational cost and do not produce greenhouse gases that have a negative impact on the environment.

“We are very excited and appreciative of the City Council’s action to purchase electric powered buses that will help ensure reliable transit services for the community while at the same time, reducing the City’s carbon footprint” said Gamaliel Anguiano, Transit Manager.

The City of San Luis Obispo operates SLO Transit which provides fixed-route transit services for the City. SLO Transit operates 10 buses along eight routes within the City and California Polytechnic State University campus. SLO Transit provides service on Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can learn more about SLO Transit’s services by visiting www.slotransit.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related