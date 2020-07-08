PASO ROBLES – Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across San Luis Obispo County the Paso Robles Joint Unifed School Board of Trustees called an emergency meeting tonight at 6 p.m. to address the scheduled upcoming graduation.

You can view the agenda here.

The meeting will take place at the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Office, Board Room, 800 Niblick Road, Paso Robles, and will also be live-streamed via YouTube here.

UPDATE: After much consideration and discussion, the motion made by PRJUSD Trustee Mr. Christopher Arend, seconded by Trustee Lance Gannon to keep the High School Graduations Ceremonies scheduled as planned for this week that included Liberty High and Paso High School, has been canceled.

Voting breakdown: Trustee Joel Peterson, no, Trustee Tim Gearhart, no, Trustee Lance Gannon, yes, Trustee Stephanie Ulibarri, no, Trustee Christopher Arend, yes, Trustee Joan Summers, no. Trustee Chris Bausch, absent.

Motion failed, two yes, four no.

UPDATE: A new motion was made by Trustee Gearhart and seconded by Trustee Summers to have the administration plan and execute an alternative graduation event for all of our graduates that are in alignment with the new state regulations as soon as possible. Motion passed with all six trustees and one non-vote due to Trustee Bausch’s absence.

Full story to follow.

