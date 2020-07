There will be a pop-up COVID-19 testing site July 20-23 at the Paso Robles City Library Study Center, 3600 Oak St., Suite 10, Paso Robles.

Tests will be available Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register here after July 18. See all testing locations here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related