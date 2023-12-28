After a long 12-year battle with cancer, Judy was called home to be with the Lord on November 30, 2023; she was 69.

Judy was born and raised in Atascadero, CA, and graduated from Atascadero High School in 1972. Judy worked as a nurse’s aide and cook in adult care facilities; she had great compassion and empathy for her patients.

She met the love of her life, Glen Wolf, and they were married in 1995. They lived in Atascadero until 2005 before both retiring and moving to Mountain Home ID.

Judy fought a courageous battle with cancer for many years despite all the physical struggles from treatments. Through it all, she had perseverance, strength, and a strong will to fight. She found great joy and peace in her love for gardening, cooking, and baking. Judy had the most beautiful flowers we have ever seen, especially her peonies. The flowers in the front yard around the flagpole were a beautiful and breathtaking sight that all in her neighborhood enjoyed over the years. Judy will be truly missed, especially seeing the many pictures of her baking, cooking, and tending to her flowers.

Survived by: Glen Wolf (Husband), Christopher Brown (Son), Jason Wolf (Stepson), Karen Wolf (Stepdaughter), Butch Brown, Mike Brown, Tom Brown, Jim Shannon (Brothers), Janie Roeder, Myra Cook (Sisters), Anthony Vega, Stephen Brown (Grandsons), two Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Proceeded in death by Eleanor Shannon (Mother), Jim Shannon II (Stepfather), Howard Brown (Father), Amelda Brown (Stepmother), Robert Brown, David Brown, Raymond Brown (Brothers)

Celebration Information:

Internment will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Templeton Cemetery at 11:30 am. The reception is at the Refuge Church, located at 6955 Portola Road, Atascadero, CA, from 12:30 to 3:00 pm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...