Ray Rafael Estrada, age 89, shy just two weeks of 90, passed away on November 19, 2022. Ray was a devoted, loving father, brother, husband, uncle, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all. Ray was born in Lompoc, California, then settled in Paso Robles in 1946. He served with the U.S. Army in Okinawa, as he entered the army in 1954, and was assigned to “I” Company, 75th Regimental Combat Team as a machine gunner.

He was in the graduating class of 1953 Paso Robles Union High School, where he had met lifelong friends, including his wife, Charlene Joy Harmon. They married on June 23, 1956. They shared four children. Kim, Dena, Guy, and Darren.

Ray loved to travel, especially in his 5th-wheel camper. He and his wife Charlene loved to travel around in the 5th wheel. They called themselves snowbirds. He also enjoyed watching football, especially when there was a 49ers game on. Ray loved fixing things, and the man could fix anything that needed fixing! He was a force of nature. Fun fact, his grandson, Gabriel Ray Estrada, carries on the Estrada name on Ray’s side. Grandpa Ray had a special bond with his grandchildren.

We are having a celebration of life gathering held for Ray at 12:00 pm on February 25 at the mid-state fairgrounds in the frontier pavilion. The address is 2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles, CA 93446. Please contact Missy Estrada at her email missyestrada17@yahoo.com if you have any questions regarding Ray’s celebration of life ceremony.

