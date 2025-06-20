SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to an ongoing phone scam targeting local residents. Each day, the Sheriff’s Office receives multiple reports from individuals who have been contacted by scammers falsely claiming to be law enforcement officials.

The callers often claim there is a warrant for the person’s arrest — frequently for missing federal jury duty — and demand immediate payment to avoid arrest. Scammers have gone so far as to use the names of real Sheriff’s Office employees to lend credibility to the scheme. Victims are sometimes instructed to report to the Sheriff’s Office or threatened with arrest if they hang up. Payments are typically requested via gift cards or other untraceable methods.

Authorities stress that this is a scam. The Sheriff’s Office does not call individuals to demand payment, collect bail, or resolve warrants, and will never request gift cards or money over the phone.

Anyone receiving such a call is urged to hang up and report it to their local law enforcement agency. The public is encouraged to share this information with family, friends, and especially vulnerable individuals in the community.

Stolen Firearms Seized from Convicted Felon in Nipomo

On June 12, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Detectives served a search warrant at the residence of Robert Ramirez, 42, of Nipomo, as part of an ongoing investigation. Ramirez, a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of six firearms, including two confirmed stolen. The warrant was executed in the 200 block of Chaparral Lane. The case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

