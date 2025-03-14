Students from Paso Robles High School qualify for the State Leadership & Skills Conference in Ontario

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles High School (PRHS) has once again demonstrated excellence in Career Technical Education (CTE) through its participation in the 2025 Region 2 SkillsUSA Conference. Competing virtually in January and February, PRHS saw an impressive turnout, with 257 students registering for SkillsUSA membership. Among them, 54 students excelled in their respective competitions and have advanced to the State Leadership & Skills Conference, which will be held live in Ontario in April.

PRHS will be represented in 20 competitions at the state level, including fields such as aviation maintenance, computer programming, health knowledge bowl, web design, power equipment technology, telecommunications cabling, and medical terminology. Students competing at the state level have been diligently training within their CTE classes under the guidance of advisors Bartt Frey, Brenda Matthysse, Greg Boswell, and Shelby LaMendola.

SkillsUSA is a vital part of the student experience at PRHS, providing hands-on learning opportunities that connect education to real-world careers in fields such as technology, health care, mechanics, and skilled trades. Many PRHS alumni have successfully entered professional careers as electricians, mechanics, computer technicians, carpenters, plumbers, medical professionals, and even educators, with some now contributing to the leadership of regional and state SkillsUSA competitions.

This program is made possible through generous contributions from local businesses, industry partners, and community sponsors. For the past 22 years, PRHS SkillsUSA has received financial support from donors in three tiers: Gold Sponsors ($1,000 and up), Silver Sponsors ($500-$999), and Bronze Sponsors ($250-$499). PRJUSD also assists with some of the program’s costs through CTE grants, helping to cover expenses such as registration fees, travel, lodging, and necessary equipment for competition.

To honor its dedicated sponsors, PRHS SkillsUSA will host a Sponsor Appreciation Dinner in late April. Community members, businesses, and individuals who wish to support students in reaching the Regional, State, and National competitions can make tax-deductible contributions through the PRHS SkillsUSA Foundation.

Donations can be sent to: SkillsUSA Chapter 211, 4025 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

PRHS SkillsUSA continues to shape future professionals by providing students with the technical and leadership skills needed to thrive in today’s workforce. The community’s ongoing support ensures that students have the opportunity tocompete at the highest levels and showcase their skills on a state and national stage.

Feature Image: Paso Robles High School SkillsUSA members Ava Burr, Skylar Collins, Kingston Anguiano, Susan Thomas, Raffy Fuentes, and Citlaly Melchor are shown after an excellent performance in the organization’s Region 2 Conference. Photo provided by PRHS

