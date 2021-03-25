SAN QUENTIN – Condemned inmate Lumord Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell at San Quentin State Prison at approximately 6:30 a.m. today. Medical staff responded; however, Johnson was pronounced deceased at 6:55 a.m. The Marin County Coroner’s Office will determine Johnson’s cause of death.

Johnson, 56, was sentenced in Riverside County on Apr. 8, 2002. He received the death penalty for first-degree murder with enhancements for being armed with a firearm and the use of a firearm and a consecutive life-with-the-possibility-of-parole sentence for second-degree murder with an enhancement for use of a firearm. Johnson was admitted to death row on Apr. 15, 2002.

There are currently 704 people on California’s death row. More information about capital punishment in California can be found here: cdcr.ca.gov/capital-punishment/

