Join an online talk to learn how invasive plants pose a threat to our native habitats on the Central Coast

SAN LUIS OBISPO — Celebrate Earth Day with the SLO Botanical Garden! Join California State Parks Environmental Scientist Jodi Isaacs on Saturday, Apr. 24 at 1 p.m. for an online talk about restoring the natural habitat in our local state parks. See how Morro Strand State Beach and Montana de Oro State Park have been transformed by replacing invasive plants with native species. Learn how invasive plants pose a threat to our native habitats on the Central Coast and how native habitat restoration can benefit wildlife and humans alike.

A suggested donation of $10 public/$5 SLOBG members for tickets. Details at slobg.org.

Jodi has worked in the natural resource management field for over 30 years and currently works as an Environmental Scientist for California State Parks in Morro Bay, where she dedicates much of her time to habitat conservation and restoration. Over the years, Jodi has worked to restore riparian, grassland, oak woodland, and coastal scrub habitats throughout California. She completed her graduate work in Australia studying bird movements in a fragmented rainforest landscape and has worked studying birds in native and non-native habitats in Maui, Africa, Ecuador, and around California.

About The San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden is a non-profit organization that showcases plants from Mediterranean climates throughout the world. Through its programs and facilities, the Garden fosters an appreciation and understanding of the relationship between people and nature and encourages a sense of stewardship for the natural environment. The Garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd., within El Chorro Regional Park off Highway 1 between Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo. Admission is $5 per person and free for both children 12 and under and Garden Members. To learn more visit slobg.org or the SLO Botanical Garden Facebook page.

