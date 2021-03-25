Fresh designs by local artists to roll out during National Library Week

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — New library card designs from the County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries and the SLO County Arts Council will roll out during National Library Week Apr. 4 to 10.

Three designs were chosen from a 2020 collaboration and contest. The designs featured on the 2021 library cards are by local artists Creig P. Sherburne, Ken Christensen, and Alissa Maddren. Anyone registering for a new library card or replacing a card will have a choice of one of the three designs.

‘We are celebrating the Library’s commitment to culture and art,’ said Edel Mitchell, project coordinator for the San Luis Obispo County Arts Council. ‘The Library is a hub for not only literary art but visual and performing art as well.’

Visit the San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Morro Bay, and Atascadero libraries Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 1 to 2:15 pm). SLO County residents can also access the Library at SLOLibrary.org to register for an eCard.

About County of San Luis Obispo Public Libraries

Founded in 1919, the Library offers free access to books, multimedia materials, and lifelong learning resources in its buildings and online. Its mission is to connect the community to creativity, culture, and knowledge through exceptional service. Visit SLOLibrary.org for more information about the Library’s 14 branches. Follow the Library on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

