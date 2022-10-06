The agricultural field day is offered to the county’s fourth graders

PASO ROBLES — The San Luis Obispo County Agricultural Education Committee and the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust are excited to host the 20th annual Great AGventure at the Paso Robles Events Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

This ever-popular agricultural field day is offered to the county’s fourth graders and over 1200 students will be treated to a variety of agricultural lessons as they move from station to station listening and interacting with local agriculture professionals representing animals, plants, science, farm machinery and an “Ag-tivity.” The presentations include activities such as butter making, owl pellet discovery, learning about soils, horsepower, apple grafting, water resources, strawberries, horses, weather, and farm machinery, and Cal Poly’s Tractor Pull to name a few.

Since 1989, the San Luis Obispo County Agricultural Committee’s mission has been to promote agricultural awareness to students and teachers throughout the county. Originally organized by the county’s Farm Bureau and later becoming an independent 501-C3 in the 1990’s. The Committee is made up of professional agriculturalists and teachers dedicated teaching children where their food comes from and the importance of the bountiful agriculture industry in San Luis Obispo as well as the state.

The SLO County Ag Ed Committee partners with the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust (which has been the lead sponsor since 2011 for both Great AGventure south county and north county) to bring this important field day to the students. The event would not be possible without the hundreds of dedicated volunteers who help with Great AGventure.

If you are interested in learning more about the Great AGventure and would like to volunteer, sponsor activities etc., feel free to contact Kimberly Bradley, SLO Ag ED Committee Executive Director, by emailing her at sloagedcommittee@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...