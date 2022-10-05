PASO ROBLES — Earlier this year, sixth- through eighth-grade students throughout North County were invited to participate in the annual Youth Citizenship Contest by the El Paso de Robles Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR).

One winner from each grade at participating schools was chosen for their representation of honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. The winners were presented with a medal and certificate from the El Paso de Robles Chapter of NSDAR. The chapter’s youth committee conducts the American History Essay Contest, the DAR Good Citizens, and the DAR Youth Citizenship Contest. All contests are open to students in public, private, parochial schools and registered home-study programs.

Below are the 2022 Youth Citizenship Contest winners presented by the El Paso de Robles Chapter of NSDAR:

Shandon Middle School

6th Grade | Cesar Vasquez, son of Florentina Rodriguez and Bonblio Vasquez

7th Grade | Fabiola Uzeta, daughter of Ana Rendon and Jose Uzeta

Atascadero Middle School

6th Grade | Laney Arnold, daughter of Jessica and Joey Arnold

7th Grade | Isabella Tomasini, daughter of Sandy and Ben Tomasini

8th Grade | Cara Miranda, daughter of Megan and Matthew Miranda



Daniel Lewis Middle School

6th Grade | Becca Hamilton, daughter of Dawn and Scott Hamilton

7th Grade | Hailey Nicklas, daughter of Trina and David Nicklas



Paso Robles Home School

6th Grade | Angelo Mercado, son of Martha and Jorge Mercado

7th Grade | Cali Perea, daughter of Tiffany Avina

8th Grade | Annalise Beck, daughter of Angela and Walt Beck

Pleasant Valley School

6th Grade | Maddison Holman, daughter of Aja and Robert Holman

Templeton Hills Seventh Day Adventist School

6th Grade | Sage Parrish, daughter of Lestari and Shawn Parrish

7th Grade | Pearl Ojida, daughter of Joanne Ojida

8th Grade | Tristen Sorensen, son of Athena and Shawn Sorensen

Templeton Home School

Evelyn Biles, daughter of Conni and Antony Biles

Templeton Middle School

8th Grade | Katherine Nicholson, daughter of Cynthia and Jed Nicholson



Trinity Lutheran School

6th Grade | Michael Simas, son of Michaele and Steve Simas

7th Grade | Rowan Yakush

8th Grade | Alison Hopkins, daughter of Lisa and Brian Hopkins

About NSDAR

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization with more than one million members who have joined the organization since its founding in 1890. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible for membership. To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit DAR.org.

