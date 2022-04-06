Gomez is described as bald, wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes

PASO ROBLES — Shortly before 1:00 pm, Paso Robles police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Alamo Creek, regarding a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The female was transported to a local hospital.

Cruz Christopher Gomez

Jr (43, Bakersfield)

During the course of the investigation, police identified a potential suspect in the case, Cruz Christopher Gomez Jr (43, Bakersfield). Gomez is described as bald, wearing a dark-colored jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. If you know the whereabouts of Gomez, please call 9-1-1.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information is available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...