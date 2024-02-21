Tickets were made available for sale on Monday, Feb. 19

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Tickets are now available for the 82nd annual Poly Royal Rodeo, which will be held at the Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex on campus during Cal Poly’s Open House, with three full nights of action-packed performances.

The two-night general admission events will begin Friday, April 12, with the Annual Poly Royal Rodeo Performance and conclude Saturday, April 13, with the Poly Royal Rodeo Finals and a concert. In addition, a Cal Poly Rodeo Showcase and ASI-sponsored concert will be held exclusively for students on Wednesday, April 10.

Concerts on Wednesday and Saturday night will take place in the rodeo arena for attendees to enjoy the music with ample room for dancing.

The Poly Royal Rodeo will feature top collegiate rodeo athletes from around the West Coast who have advanced to the championship performance from the weekend’s earlier rounds. Athletes will compete for a championship title in events such as barrel racing, team roping, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, bull riding, and steer wrestling.

Tickets are $50 for general admission and $20 for children ages 2 to 12. Admission is free for children under 2. Tickets go on sale Monday, Feb. 19, at ticketscalpoly.evenue.net. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Cal Poly Rodeo Program.

Cal Poly’s Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex, named after alumnus and founding team member Cotton Rosser (animal husbandry, ’52), was dedicated in 2022 after the establishment of the Cotton Rosser Endowment. The endowment honors Rosser’s distinguished dedication to the sport while providing financial support for the future of the Cal Poly Rodeo program. It assists with operational costs as well as student scholarships.

The Cotton Rosser Rodeo Complex is located on campus off Mt. Bishop Road. Designated, paid parking will be available nearby for Poly Royal attendees.

About Cal Poly Rodeo

Cal Poly Rodeo, coached by Ben Londo, is one of the most successful programs in the history of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA). Cal Poly sent six men to the inaugural College National Finals Rodeo in 1949. Since then, Cal Poly Rodeo’s student-athletes have won more national titles, 47, than any other college rodeo program. The program is open to all Cal Poly students. Learn more at cafes-rodeo.calpoly.edu/.

About Cal Poly’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences

Cal Poly is a nationally ranked, comprehensive polytechnic university. The university’s College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences (cafes.calpoly.edu) is comprised of expert faculty members who take pride in their ability to transform academically motivated students into innovative professionals ready to solve the complex challenges associated with feeding the world in sustainable ways. Students have access to state-of-the-art laboratories, including ranch land, orchards, vineyards, and forests, all of which provide the basis for Cal Poly’s Learn by Doing methodology. It is the fifth-largest college of agriculture in the country, with 4,000 undergraduate students.

Feature Image: Cal Poly Rodeo student-athlete Daniel Miranda and his horse Hershey from Maui, Hawaii, compete in the tie-down roping during the 2023 Poly Royal Rodeo Finals. Photo provided by Cal Poly

