The prestigious Winemaker Cook-Off hosted by the Rotary Club of Paso Robles announced last week that this year’s event has been canceled.

The annual Cook-Off was scheduled for August 10, and due to the restrictions on crowd size as dictated by the State of California as a result of COVID-19, it was determined to cancel the 2020 event and reschedule for next year.

This year would have been the 22nd annual event which raises scholarships for local graduating seniors. Last year the Rotary Club of Paso Robles contributed another $65,000 to the Harlow Ford Scholarship Fund. Each year, the club’s continuing support has made it the largest single scholarship donor at Paso Robles High School.

The event highlights our exceptional winemakers of the Paso Robles region who donate their time, wine, food, staff, and culinary expertise to make this event truly memorable. Part of the fun and excitement of the Cookoff is watching the wineries competing for coveted the ‘People’s Choice’ and ‘Judges’ Choice’ awards.

The annual event is highly popular and is known to tickle your taste buds, as you listen to live music and have a great time all while benefiting local high-school seniors.

The organizers of the event thank all of the loyal supporters of the Cook-Off and vow to put on an event next year, which will be bigger and better than ever.

For more information, you can visit their website at winemakerscookoff.com.

