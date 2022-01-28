He will perform in concert on Thursday, Jul. 21

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce that three-time GRAMMY Award winner Darius Rucker has been confirmed to perform in concert on Thursday, Jul. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

An opening act will be announced at a later date. Rucker’s concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is his first performance at the California Mid-State Fair.

Ticket prices for the show are $30, $40, $50, $70, and $90 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, Jan. 28 starting at 10 a.m. online only at www.MidStateFair.com.

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Rucker first achieved multi-Platinum status in the music industry as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25M albums worldwide including their Diamond-certified debut Cracked Rear View, which remains among the Top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. Since releasing his first Country album in 2008, Rucker has earned a whole new legion of fans with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard Country chart, including RIAA Platinum-certified Learn to Live and True Believers, plus ten No. 1 singles at Country radio. In 2014, Rucker won his third career GRAMMY Award for Best Solo Country Performance with his 9x Platinum version of Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the top five best-selling Country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards and topped the charts at Country radio once again with “Beers And Sunshine” in 2021. Follow up single “My Masterpiece” is available everywhere now as

Rucker puts the finishing touches on a forthcoming album.

As a lifelong philanthropist, Rucker supports the MUSC Children’s Hospital in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina and has also raised millions of dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through his annual Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament. Rucker has also advocated for over 200 charitable causes supporting public education and junior golf programs in South Carolina through the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation and serves as a National Chair for the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville.

For more information, visit dariusrucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 20 through Jul. 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...