District explores turning former school site into youth sports hub

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Trustees discussed the potential future of the 36th Street Campus (formerly Georgia Brown Elementary School).

District staff outlined extensive issues facing the site, including the unresolved seismic anomaly, deteriorating infrastructure, and costly ADA compliance triggers. The district currently has “constructive notice” of a dangerous condition on the property, meaning any significant renovations would first require a full determination of the seismic anomaly’s impact. This anomoly is what prompted the relocation of students to other campuses and closing the site down.

The aging campus suffers from persistent problems with sewer connectivity, roof leaks, outdated air conditioning, and insufficient restroom facilities. Officials stressed that converting the campus into a functional CTE facility would require major utility upgrades — including water, sewer, and electrical systems — far beyond routine maintenance. Any improvements could require extensive ADA accessibility upgrades, driving up costs significantly.

advertisement

The district is operating under tight financial limitations. While approximately $4.8 million remains from Measure M bond funds, those are insufficient to support full-scale renovation. Other funding streams — including developer fees and one-time deferred maintenance funds — are either limited in use or not applicable to large capital projects.

Staff emphasized that general fund revenues, intended for day-to-day operations, cannot be stretched to cover major redevelopment. Additionally, enrollment declines call for more efficient use of district resources.

Staff and trustees favored plan so far for the 36th Street site includes demolishing existing buildings and converting the space into a public recreational facility. PRJUSD is in early discussions with the City of Paso Robles and the local Youth Sports Council to assess community needs.

Proposed features of a future joint-use facility could include:

A walking track

Synthetic turf fields for soccer, baseball, and football

An ADA-accessible playground (modeled after Peterson Ranch Park)

Restrooms and shade structures

Continued use of the current parking lot

Trustee Joel Peterson who lives near the 36th Street Campus and has family history with it, says that it is sad to see all of the buildings get demolished on the site and that discussions should be had first with the city to see if any of them can be used in future plans.

However he added, “It makes me excited to have the youth sports there … its an active part of town.”

Trustee Kenney Enney, while agreeing that athletics are important to education, believed turning the site into a public recreation facility takes it out of the district’s responsibilities.

“If this is the road we want to go down … I don’t think it falls under the purview of the school district any longer,” he added that maybe the district should look into selling the property or creating a specific deal with the city that would share responsibilities.

Peterson encouraged staff to continue working with or partnering with the City of Paso Robles, which recently passed a motion encouraging the district to integrate youth sports fields into future campus planning. On May 20, the city directed staff to explore ways to ease pressure on existing sports fields and improve turf and lighting at Sherwood Park. This could include supporting the inclusion of youth sports amenities at the 36th Street site.

Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Brad Pawlowski explained that he and staff will be going over options with the architect that may include having some of the site dedicated as a school facility and some to public use, which would give more buy-in for the city to join in on the project.

The next Paso Robles Joint Unified School District meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 8, at 6 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...