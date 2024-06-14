PASO ROBLES — Online applications are now being accepted for the California Mid-State Fair’s “Junior Fairboard” volunteer program. The Junior Fairboard consists of young people between 16 and 25 years of age living in San Luis Obispo County. Members assist with the day-to-day operations of the annual fair, including events such as assisting in livestock and equestrian support, pageant set-up, public judging, market research, and any other duties/committees as assigned by fair staff, management, or Fair Board. In addition, members help in the livestock area during weigh-in and auction day, act as ushers in the Main Grandstand and scan tickets.

Junior Fairboard members receive a jacket/T-shirt (to be worn at all Main Grandstand events and all committee activities), a photo ID badge granting admission to the fair, meal tickets redeemable at designated California Mid-State Fair food vendors, and one free guest pass per night valid for Main Grandstand events (upon artist approval).

Applications are due by Friday, June 28, and can be found online at MidStateFair.com. Applicants will be interviewed and voted on by a committee comprised of Junior Fairboard officers and the Board of Directors Junior Fairboard Committee. If selected, members are required to attend all Junior Fairboard meetings, participate in at least one committee, attend all committee meetings and events, as well as attend all Main Grandstand events as an usher.

