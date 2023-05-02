Proceeds benefit local 4148 Scholarship & Benevolent Funds

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Professional Firefighters Local 4148 invites one and all to join them for their second annual fundraising Cornhole Tournament.

The tournament will take place on May 13 and include tasty food, cold beer, and fun with friends, all while supporting a great cause.

There will also be another Silent Auction. Items up for bid include wines from around the Paso Robles area, organic coffee from Calioh Coffee Roasters, stays at local resort hotels, and much, much more. Proceeds will benefit Local 4148 Scholarship & Benevolent Funds. Prizes awarded for first-, second-, and third-place teams.

