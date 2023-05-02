Tickets on sale this Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair announced that Luke Bryan has been confirmed to perform in concert on Sunday, July 23, at 7:30 p.m. An opening act will be announced shortly. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series presented by Visit SLO CAL. This will be Luke Bryan’s second appearance at the California Mid-State Fair, having completely sold out the Main Grandstand in 2018.

Ticket prices for the show are $50, $85, $130, $155, and $175 (Pit, standing only) and will go on sale Friday, May 5, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website MidStateFair.com. The Box Office cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of our official channels.

Country music superstar and television personality Luke Bryan has released 30 No. 1 hits, sold 13 million albums, and garnered nearly 20 billion worldwide streams during his illustrious career. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for millions and millions of fans, and he has won over 50 major music awards, including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. In 2023, Luke Bryan is back for his sixth season as a celebrity judge on ABC’s “American Idol.” Check out more about Luke Bryan at LukeBryan.com

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs July 19 through July 30 and this year’s theme is “Shake, Rattle & Roll!”

