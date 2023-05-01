By Elisa Huot

Former educator, toddler parent, and Paso Robles resident

Mother’s Day, held on the second Sunday in May, was signed into proclamation by Woodrow Wilson in 1914 as a national holiday honoring mothers. Still, the holiday was not initially intended to be the commercialized parade of flowers, cookies, and jewelry that it has become.

Observed by over 40 countries worldwide, typically in March or May, the holiday’s American roots can be attributed to a woman named Anna Jarvis, who sought to honor her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, a peace activist and suffragette who had cared for wounded soldiers during the American Civil War.

Ann Reeves Jarvis had advocated for a Mother’s Day for Peace, a day where mothers could have a reprieve from their husbands and sons losing their lives on a battlefield. Because she believed her mother’s sentiment had been lost, Anna began to protest the sale of Mother’s Day-themed gifts for profit, even being arrested for disturbing the peace. This begs the question: what does Mother’s Day mean to all the moms out there? While most of us have grown up with family traditions on this day, brunch or breakfast in bed, what do mothers really want on this day?

Beth McCasland, the owner of Penman Springs Vineyard, shared that she dislikes the responsibility that is placed on her children to buy her gifts on this one day when they make her feel special every day of the year. For mothers looking to have an experience in lieu of material gifts, Penman Springs Vineyard will be hosting a Mother’s Day Paint and Sip (details can be found on Eventbrite).

Kristin Parker has spent her last dozen Mother’s Days at the Loading Chute restaurant in Creston, but not as a patron. The Mother’s Day Brunch packs the house, and as the restaurant manager, she is hardly there to unwind. Kristin says that if she were not serving moms at “The Chute” her ideal Mother’s Day would be spent wine tasting in the sun with live music. Venteux Vineyards will celebrate mothers with live music and charcuterie picnic boxes.

Lauren Shannon, yoga instructor and owner of Lauren Shannon Wellness, wants to start her day with a hike at the Three Bridges Trail in North County and end with a late brunch at Rava Wines, where there is plenty of room for the kids to run around. Rava Wines will be offering a Mother’s Day brunch complete with a seafood display and prime rib, prepared by Kelle Co. Catering.

A probe into the minds of a local mom group revealed that most would prefer to sleep in, have some alone time, and engage in self-care such as pedicures. While wine tasting is the most popular response (no surprise in Paso), just as common is curling up on the couch to watch a show.

Personally, I would love a little break from the battles of keeping a clean house and gentle parenting a toddler to soak in a luxurious hot springs tub, reveling in the silence of the vineyard views at the River Oaks Hot Springs Spa. Would a massage and facial be asking too much?

Maybe the way we celebrate Mother’s Day has changed over time in the sense that we are not asking for necklaces, chocolate-covered strawberries, or even world peace. And while we all appreciate a sentimental homemade card and lots of snuggles, the theme of Mother’s Day as a day of peace has not been lost. Moments of peace and quiet are overwhelmingly what moms truly want on their special day … and wine.

