By Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

Welcome the New Vintage

Fall is one of the most exciting seasons in Paso Robles wine country. As the green vines of summer transition to vibrant orange, yellow, and red, the region comes alive in the vineyards, wineries, and restaurants. A year of hard work culminates in the vineyard as the grapes are harvested, and the winemaking process begins.

What’s Happening in the Vineyards

Grapes are typically harvested between late August and early November, so Paso Robles vineyards and crush pads are currently buzzing with activity as vineyard crews and winemakers work long days and nights to pick and process the fruit. They say great wines begin in the vineyards, so picking at that right time is part science, part art, and partintuition.

Pick decisions are based on the style of wine the winemaker is going for, along with what is appropriate for the variety of grape, and many other nuanced factors that go into understanding how those grapes will eventually become a finished wine in bottle.

Soon, fermentations are going, and the scents of winemaking fill the air. White wines are pressed before fermentation, while red varieties spend a little time on the skins through primary fermentation (when yeast convert sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide). After ferments are complete, wines are put into different vessels, according to the varietal and style direction. Oak barrels are traditional, but stainless steel for white wines along with use of concrete and amphora is also common practice around Paso Robles wine country. Secondary fermentations will continue throughout the fall season until barrels are topped off for their winter slumber.

Two Months of Harvest Events

September is California Wine Month and October is Harvest Wine Month

Every September, California’s wine community celebrates its annual California Wine Month, honoring more than 250 years of being a rich and valuable part of the Golden State’s economy and culture. Did you know that California is the top wine-producing state in the U.S. and the fourth-largest wine-producing region in the world?! California Wine Month is also a time to experience the excitement of the annual winegrape harvest season.

But in Paso Robles wine country, the harvest celebration culminates in October with Harvest Wine Month, which features over 100 individual events at Paso Robles wineries. Locals and visitors alike are invited to join the celebration with winemaker dinners, vineyard tours, special tastings, live music, grape stomps, and so much more. This time of year traditionally has exceptional weather, when days are warm and nights are cool, a staple for Paso Robles wine country and a perfect time to take in all the incredible sights, smells, and tastes of the region.

Activities run throughout October with a higher number of events happening during the featured weekend of Friday, Oct. 18, to Sunday, Oct. 20. Whether you’re looking for a simple wine tasting with some live music, or you want to enjoy a delicious food and wine pairing dinner, or anything in between, there’s something for everyone during Harvest Wine Month. Check out the full list of harvest events at pasowine.com.

Seasonal Dining

The amazing wines of Paso Robles are complemented beautifully by local, seasonal cuisine. The Paso Robles dining scene offers beloved classics along with some new gems. Farm-to-table spots like Thomas Hill Organics and Paso Robles Wine Merchant feature locally sourced organic ingredients that highlight wine country on creative and rotating menus. The new Parchetto is a California bistro with a dining experience that blends the elegance of fine dining with the ambiance of casual cuisine. Many Paso tasting rooms are also home to fantastic restaurants that offer fresh local fare to go with your Paso Robles wine — Cépage at Paris Valley Road Estate Winery, Cass Café, The Restaurant at Niner Wine Estates, and Rava Wines + Events are just a few fantastic options. Wherever you are spending time in Paso Robles, delicious and seasonal food is never far away, especially during harvest.

Plan Your Staycation

With so much to savor, it’s time to fall in love with Paso Robles all over again with a staycation this harvest season. For more on Harvest Wine Month and all the exciting happenings in wine country this fall, visit pasowine.com or download the free Paso Wine mobile app. Harvest time only comes once a year and is not to be missed.

