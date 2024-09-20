Strengthening Community and Bringing Awareness to Critical Causes

By Camille DeVaul and Hayley Mattson

In our interconnected world, the strength of a community is often reflected in how it supports its most vulnerable members and addresses critical needs. Local nonprofits are the lifeblood of this effort, working tirelessly to uplift those in need and bring awareness to causes that shape our collective well-being. In this two-part series, we spotlight some of the organizations making a difference in our community.

From providing shelter to the homeless and rescuing at-risk animals to offering support to cancer patients and promoting literacy, these nonprofits exemplify dedication and compassion. By contributing time, money, or resources, we help sustain these essential services, which in turn strengthen the community fabric, build resilience, and create a network of care for our most vulnerable neighbors. Join us as we explore their missions, the challenges they face, and the upcoming events where you can lend your support and be part of their journey to make a lasting impact.

advertisement

El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO)

Supporting Local Nonprofits

Join ECHO’s Long Walk Home on September 21, an event supporting the El Camino Homeless Organization and those they serve. This walk through Atascadero demonstrates the community’s dedication to making a difference. The event concludes at ECHO’s Atascadero campus with a community BBQ featuring delicious food, games, and live music, providing an opportunity for connection in a festive atmosphere. Each ticket includes lunch and a commemorative t-shirt. ECHO, a nonprofit organization since 2001, empowers people in SLO County to make positive changes by providing food, shelter, and supportive services. Show support for ECHO’s mission to end homelessness with locations in both Atascadero and Paso Robles.

ECHO Paso Robles

1134 Black Oak Drive

Paso Robles

(805) 462-FOOD (3663)

Redwings Horse Sanctuary

One of the horses at Redwings Horse Sanctuary stands in its corral during the sanctuary’s Block Party on Sept. 10. Photo by Becca Sligh

For over 30 years, Redwings Horse Sanctuary has been a respected horse rescue and sanctuary that rehabilitates at-risk horses and finds them forever homes or provides permanent sanctuary. With an average of 20 calls or emails each month seeking homes for horses, the demand for safe havens far exceeds available resources. Redwings addresses this need by caring for abused and neglected horses. On September 29, join their 4th Annual Block Party Fundraiser featuring Music from Unfinished Business, shaved ice from Paradise Shaved Ice, food by Old SLO BBQ, a live auction, photo booth, and lots of fun games for the family. The event, crucial for raising medical care and feed funds, will include horse demonstrations and auctions.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary

6875 Union Road, Paso Robles

(805) 237-3751

redwingshorsesanctuary.org

Cancer Support Community — CA Central Coast

Supporting Local Nonprofits

The Cancer Support Community – CA Central Coast (CSC-CCC) offers hope and support to individuals and families affected by cancer. Dedicated to improving quality of life, they provide a nurturing environment for sharing experiences and accessing resources. Their comprehensive programs include support groups, educational workshops, wellness activities, and counseling services, addressing both emotional and practical needs. CSC-CCC fosters emotional well-being, empowerment, and community, serving as a vital lifeline that connects participants with fellow warriors, survivors, and caregivers who understand the complexities of living with cancer.

Cancer Support Community California Central Coast

1051 Las Tablas Road, Templeton

(805) 238-4411

cscslo.org

Friends of the Paso Robles Library

Supporting Local Nonprofits

Since 1978, the Friends of the Paso Robles Library has supported library programs and services through donations and book sales, raising over $30,000 annually. The Friends Gift Shop and Backroom Bookstore offer books and educational goods, with proceeds benefiting library collections and services. Visit the Gift Shop Monday to Saturday and the Backroom Bookstore daily. The Paso Robles Library Foundation and The Friends of the Paso Robles Library are hosting a fundraiser on Friday, September 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Bianchi Winery, 3380 Branch Road, Paso Robles. The event will feature Italian cuisine by Chef John McDevitt, live music, and fun activities.

Friends of the Paso Robles Library

prcity.com/269/Friends-of-the-Library

Tree of Life

Supporting Local Nonprofits

Tree of Life is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has supported women and families for over 35 years. They offer compassionate assistance to women facing pregnancy decisions, providing resources to help choose life for their babies and support for parenting or adoption. They also offer post-abortion counseling for those struggling with emotional effects. Services include free pregnancy tests, car seats, strollers, cribs, maternity and baby clothing, and diapers. Dedicated to serving the Central Coast, Tree of Life provides all their services free of charge, ensuring women and families receive the care and support they need.

Tree of Life

211 Oak Hill Road Suite 118, Paso Robles

7730 Morro Road, Suite 106, Atascadero

(805) 543-6000

treeoflifepsc.com

Wine Country Theatre

Supporting Local Nonprofits

Founded in 2014 by Cynthia Anthony, Wine Country Theatre emerged from a desire to offer exceptional theatrical experiences in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County. Despite limited traditional venues, the company creatively staged productions in unconventional spaces such as wineries and churches. Early successes with shows like Man of La Mancha and South Pacific established their reputation. Now, a decade later, Wine Country Theatre is renowned for quality performances and a supportive community. With plans to secure a permanent venue and launch a Youth Theatre program, they aim to continue enriching lives through the power of live theater.

Wine Country Theatre

winecountrytheatre.org

El Paso de Robles Area Pioneer Museum

In 1971, the Paso Robles Rotary Club established the El Paso de Robles Area Pioneer Museum to preserve local heritage. The museum’s first building, erected in 1975, showcased farm equipment and transportation. In 1978, the Kiwanis Club, constructed and maintained an additional building. In 1986, the museum added an 85-ton oil pump usedfor extracting crude oil, thanks to the Paso Robles Lions Club. The 2004 donation of the Geneseo schoolhouse, built in 1886, involved relocating and restoring the structure. The museum features exhibits on Paderewski, cattle ranching, the Hot Springs Hotel and much more. It’s their mission to show life in a small California town during the 19th and 20th centuries and showcase what has made Paso Robles a welcoming community throughout its history.

El Paso de Robles Area Pioneer Museum

2010 Riverside Avenue, Paso Robles

pasoroblespioneermuseum.org

(805) 239-4556

United Way of San Luis Obispo County

Supporting Local Nonprofits

United Way of San Luis Obispo County supports education, income, and community, positively impacting children’sphysical and mental development. They aim to foster structural change by addressing root causes to safeguard the community’s future. The vision is a strong, healthy, compassionate community that gives youth a foundation to thrive. Since 2011, their Imagination Library program, developed by Dolly Parton, has provided over 27,000 age-appropriate books to local children from birth to five years old. United Way covers the enrollment cost, especially for low-income families. This program excites children about reading and strengthens families through shared reading experiences. Donations help sustain this valuable program.

United Way of San Luis Obispo County

1288 Morro Street #10

San Luis Obispo

(805) 541-1234

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...