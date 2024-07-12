By Elisa Huot

Former educator, parent, and Paso Robles resident

Looking to escape the heat for the day without traveling far away? Here in Paso Robles the average high temperature in July is 92 degrees Fahrenheit and has historically reached 112 degrees. Triple-digit temps can send locals running for the cooler climate of the coast in beach towns along Highway 1. While most seek refuge in the more obvious choices of Pismo, Morro Bay, and Avila, there is a little gem of a village just north of the Highway 46 and Highway 1 junction. Nestled along the rugged Central Coast, Cambria is a picturesque town that captivates visitors with its breathtaking scenery, charming atmosphere, and abundant outdoor activities.

Cambria’s main attraction is its stunning coastline. The town is situated on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, providing panoramic views of crashing waves, sandy beaches, and distant mountains. Moonstone Beach, just south of town, is known for its colorful moonstones, which can be found scattered along the shore. Visitors can also explore Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, a 434-acre park once planned to be a golf course, with hiking trails, picnic areas, and a historic ranch house. The two-mile roundtrip trail provides an easy-going stroll for the kids with the potential to work up a sweat for the adults and has two access points on Windsor Boulevard North and South.

Make a post-hike stop for coffee and ham with cheese croissants from the French Corner Bakery. Located at the corner of Main and Burton, their cases are always packed with mouth-watering treats, pastries, cookies, and cakes. Open seven days a week, this is by far one of the best bakeries on the Central Coast, offering a variety of sandwiches and fresh-baked breads.

After filling up on goodies (or perhaps taking some to go) head to the newly renovated Moonstone Beach Boardwalk for a family stroll. Recently rebuilt to meet ADA standards, the improvements made the boardwalk safer and easier to navigate. One mile in length and bordering the scenic coast between Cambria’s north end to Leffingwell Landing, walking there and back adds up to a two-mile round trip. Relax on one of the wooden benches along the beach park and take in the vast expanse of the ocean and all of its wildlife. Explore the tide pools, watch the sea otters bob with the waves, and search for those famous Moonstones.

The whole family may have worked up an appetite at his point. The food truck parked at the intersection of Barton and Main serving Boni’s Tacos is known for some of the freshest, most authentic Mexican food around. From al pastor tacos to bean and cheese burritos, they will please everyone in the bunch. Take your feast to Stolo Family Vineyards for a picnic in the meadow. Just a short drive from Main Street, Stolo Winery can be found less than two miles down Santa Rosa Creek Road. Home to a late 19th-century dairy barn & farmhouse, this boutique winery produces coastal Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Syrah, and Sauvignon Blanc. Create fun family memories while feeding the goats, smelling the flowers, and playing a game of cornhole.

Make one last stop at Shamel Park. This six-acre park features beautiful landscaping and direct access to a dog-friendly beach. With two group day-use areas, clean bathrooms, a gazebo, a large playing field, horseshoes, a children’splayground, and a heated, ADA-compliant swimming pool, this oasis is the perfect place to round out your adventure with the family. Leave the beach toys at home! Build driftwood structures or hunt for the many vibrant shells and rocks.

Now for the hard part … which one of Cambria’s many amazing restaurants will you choose for dinner?

