SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — In response to a formal request from the California Office of Emergency Services, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has deployed a team of 23 Deputies to assist in maintaining public safety in Los Angeles amid ongoing civil unrest. The deployment, which includes members of the department’s Mutual Aid and Public Safety (MAPS) Team, underscores the county’s commitment to statewide mutual aid efforts during times of crisis. Officers from the Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach Police Departments are also joining the support mission.

According to a press release from the SLO County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 13, the Sheriff’s Office received a request from the State Office of Emergency Services to provide mutual aid to the city of Los Angeles in response to ongoing civil unrest.

The Sheriff’s Office has sent of 23 Deputies including members of their Mutual Aid and Public Safety (MAPS) Team. MAPS is a mobile field team which is the primary responder to mutual aid callouts ranging from natural disasters to civil disturbances. They will remain deployed as needed until further notice.

The Sheriff’s office reports, “These Deputies will be deployed only for public safety and protecting government properties. They will not be used for immigration enforcement as California state law prohibits local law enforcement from assisting ICE. Additionally, four officers of the Arroyo Grande Police Department and two officers and a commander from the Grover Beach Police Department are being deployed to Los Angeles.”

They continued, “It is our hope that peace and calm is restored to Los Angeles, and our local law enforcement members are able to safely return to their homes.”

