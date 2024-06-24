PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Community Members who are interested in running for Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Governing Board are encouraged to visit the San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder Office to learn more about the process at slocounty.ca.gov/. The window for declaration of candidacy is July 15 through August 9.

The San Luis Obispo County Office of Education is hosting a Candidate Workshop on June 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 3350 Education Drive, San Luis Obispo (near Cuesta College). For additional details, please contact the County Office of Education.

The November 5 Gubernatorial Election will include four open seats for Trustees of our school district: Area 3, 5, 6, and 7. This is the final year of transitioning to “By-Trustee Areas” versus an “At Large” process.

The qualifications required for a candidate to run for School Board Trustee are as follows:

Must be a US citizen over the age of 18

Not legally disqualified from holding civil office

Registered to vote at their address within the school district boundary and

Live within the By-Trustee Are 3, 5, 6, and 7 for a 4-year term (maps can be found on our home page at pasoschools.org)

