PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District closed Winifred Pifer’s campus today out of an abundance of caution related to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Starting Feb. 5, all educational programs at the school will transition to distance learning until Feb. 16.

Deputy Superintendent, Jennifer Gaviola, stated:

“The school site is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. PRJUSD is committed to the health and wellness of our staff, students, and greater community. The school site will reopen for in-person classes on Feb. 16. Thank you in advance for your support in this matter.”

Due to privacy laws, the district cannot provide any specific information.

After consulting the San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health, the district was advised to close the school for 14 days to prevent further transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Winifred Pifer Elementary School teaches students from preschool through fifth grade and is expected to resume in-person classes on Feb. 16.

For more information, contact the PRJUSD district office at (805)769-1000 or visit pasoschools.org.

