The new Paso Robles Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast building officially opened June 20

PASO ROBLES — After just over a year after breaking ground on the building, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast (CGCMCC) celebrated the grand opening of the Tom Maas Clubhouse in Paso Robles.

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, City Councilman John Hamon, Clint Weirick, a representative from Senator John Laird’s office; Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce CEO Gina Fitzpatrick, and District 3 Supervisor Dawn Legg-Ortiz helped with the clubhouse ribbon cutting along with plenty of excited patrons and future club members.

(From left) Past Board members Pat Bland, Debbie Perrault, and Maria Escobedo showing their support and excitement for the new facility. Photos by © Namu.Love

The current Paso Robles BGCMCC is located at the Flamson Middle School on Spring Street and will remain serving students there with goals to expand services to other schools in the area.

BGCMCC CEO Michael Boyer told Paso Robles Press they are currently in talks with Almond Acres Charter School and the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District to provide additional support.

“We have proven programs that are used nationwide that we can provide great outcomes with kids in many different communities,” said Boyer. “If we have the capability of doing that in Paso Robles, then we would love to do that.”

In 2016, it became evident to board members that they needed a larger facility due to a growing waiting list for children to get into the club.

The half-acre lot, formerly home to the North County Racquet Association, was donated by a long-time friend of the Boys & Girls Club, Tom Maas. Just before his unexpected passing in 2019, Maas and his wife Kathleen made a donation that allowed the club to purchase the new property.

“He absolutely knew it would happen,” Kathleen Maas said. “It is so rewarding to be here now and to know this will make a difference in the community that we all believe in.”

“Thanks to everyone, friends, family who all along the way and the community and remember that we have to stay there,” she continued. “Because now that it is here, we have to keep it healthy, happy, striving forward, always growing and fulfilling its purpose in this community.”

A portion of the funds to build the new clubhouse was raised by Must! Charities.

In August 2021, Must! Charities raised funds to complete the build with its first Purpose fundraiser. Philanthropists and wineries raised $1.3 million at the event. Of that total, $543,000 went to finishing the Tom Maas Clubhouse build.

Must! Charities has been a long-time supporter of local Boys & Girls Clubs. The Flamson Middle School clubhouse was its first project back in 2012. Recently, the nonprofit helped open Boys & Girls Clubs in Creston and Shandon. However, this is the first new building Must! has helped finance.

The Tom Maas Clubhouse is equipped to handle up to 250 kids. There are over 160 children signed up for the summer program. Their summer program will provide engaging activities, field trips, and fun.

“We want to keep them really busy. We also want to kind of trick them into learning,” said Boyer. “We want to make sure we have fun activities but also always come around and make sure they the learning voids in those activities.”

The new facility is home to an outdoor basketball court, multipurpose room, commercial kitchen, STEM lab, and computer lab. The club offers homework tutoring and other programs that will pique youth’s interest.

Boyer hopes the public will remain supportive of the BGCMCC now that the new clubhouse is open.

“This isn’t it. We want to ensure that people realize we are here to serve kids who need to be served. If there are families, if there are parents out there that need [support], we want them to contact us,” said Boyer, “we want to make sure they know we are working with the community and other child-serving organizations to provide the best service to our families and children.”

The clubhouse will officially open June 20. The Tom Maas Clubhouse is located at 3301 Oak St. in Paso Robles.

To make a donation or learn more about the BGCMCC, visit bgccentralcoast.org/index.html.

